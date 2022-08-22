Clear Street LLC Invests $86,000 in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Provident Acquisition Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PAQCU remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.27.
Provident Acquisition Company Profile
