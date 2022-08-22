Clear Street LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFACU. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,032,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $22,066,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LFACU remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

About LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

