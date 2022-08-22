Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,017,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,925,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000.

Get Sagaliam Acquisition alerts:

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SAGAU remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,819. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

About Sagaliam Acquisition

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.