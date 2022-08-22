Clear Street LLC Purchases New Shares in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Concord Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.16% of Concord Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Concord Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 74,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,676. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Concord Acquisition Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

