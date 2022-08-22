Clear Street LLC Purchases New Shares in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFIN. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,888,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,395,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,947,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

XFIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 1,000,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,452. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.