Clear Street LLC Purchases New Shares in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Signal Hill Acquisition comprises 0.2% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SGHLU traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.01. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,628. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

