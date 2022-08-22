Clear Street LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Performance

ITQRU remained flat at $9.89 on Monday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.