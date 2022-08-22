Clear Street LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth about $9,707,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth about $4,590,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth about $4,590,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth about $4,080,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEXDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

