Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 14,019 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 217.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 347,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,177,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.