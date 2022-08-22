Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 670 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.30. 380,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,013,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.