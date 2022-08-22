Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,128. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

