Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Macerich by 2,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Macerich by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 8,252.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,711. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

