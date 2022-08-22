Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 6,005 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.6% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 397,541 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 254,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,685,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

