Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 41,167 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.52. 69,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,252,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

