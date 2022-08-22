Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Donald R. Hayward Sells 1,200 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $124.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.