Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) PT Raised to $17.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 424.69% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clene’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. 322,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.13. Clene has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Clene had a negative return on equity of 819.50% and a net margin of 4,138.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 50,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $130,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,121,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,176,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,934.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 50,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $130,221.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,121,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,964.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 277,942 shares of company stock valued at $786,442. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clene by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in Clene by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

