Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.53 on Monday, reaching $163.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

