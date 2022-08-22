Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.15 on Monday, hitting $172.34. The company had a trading volume of 349,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,174,641. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38. The stock has a market cap of $430.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

