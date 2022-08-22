Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,871 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

