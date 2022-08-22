Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $140.37. 13,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.