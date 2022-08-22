Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.34. 34,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,301. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

