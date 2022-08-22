Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.72. 308,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,658,527. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

