Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 720,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $156,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,301 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.13. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

