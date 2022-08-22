Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.56. 48,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,421. The firm has a market cap of $248.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.