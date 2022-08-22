Comparing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 19.32% 185.70% 59.60% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $21.50 million 0.85 $4.81 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.45 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Charlie’s

