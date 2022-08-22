Comparing Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inhibrx and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Inhibrx currently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 121.65%. Given Inhibrx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Inhibrx has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $7.23 million 103.99 -$81.77 million ($2.86) -6.73 Acorda Therapeutics $129.07 million 0.05 -$103.95 million ($8.87) -0.05

Inhibrx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -1,575.91% -430.07% -69.88% Acorda Therapeutics -98.25% -90.29% -27.37%

Summary

Inhibrx beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

