Connectome (CNTM) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Connectome (CNTM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $220,627.71 and $427,272.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003708 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080996 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.