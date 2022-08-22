ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 92,630 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,273,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

