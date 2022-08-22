Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 651846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTTAY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

