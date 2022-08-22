Contrasting Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential 170.54% 29.48% 9.32% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential and Q&K International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 1 7 1 3.00 Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tricon Residential currently has a consensus price target of $17.15, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

50.0% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Q&K International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tricon Residential and Q&K International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $441.74 million 6.84 $445.26 million $2.82 3.91 Q&K International Group $160.82 million 0.21 -$88.33 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Q&K International Group.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats Q&K International Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform. More information about Tricon is available at www.triconresidential.com.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

