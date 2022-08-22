CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.96

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

CONX Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in CONX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

