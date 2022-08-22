Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

