Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $43.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,000,797,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

