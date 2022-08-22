Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) was down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 248.40 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 248.40 ($3.00). Approximately 543,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,955,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40 ($3.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.13) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 370 ($4.47).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

Countryside Partnerships Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.07.

Insider Transactions at Countryside Partnerships

About Countryside Partnerships

In other news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50), for a total value of £163,591.90 ($197,670.25).

(Get Rating)

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.