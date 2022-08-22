Cowen Cuts Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $5.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Inseego Stock Performance

Inseego stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Inseego has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $304.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Stories

