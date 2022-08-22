CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $78,418.00

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $78,418.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00219564 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008713 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00464270 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

