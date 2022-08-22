CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPSH opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
