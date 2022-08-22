CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

CPSH opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

