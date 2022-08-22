CPUcoin Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. CPUcoin has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and $117,188.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CPUcoin
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
CPUcoin Coin Trading
