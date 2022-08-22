Credit Suisse Group Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $3.25

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 449,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Insider Activity

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $111,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 861,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,572,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,802,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $111,169.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 861,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,253,523 shares of company stock worth $3,612,301 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $91,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.