Credit Suisse Group Trims Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price to $4.00

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. 270,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

About Home Point Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.