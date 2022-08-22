Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.72 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Creditcoin has a market cap of $77.63 million and $3.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,153.51 or 0.99939681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00050740 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026569 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

