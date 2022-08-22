Credits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,343.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $50,343.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

