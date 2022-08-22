CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.33.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $68.60 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

