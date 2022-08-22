Critical Analysis: Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) vs. Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -667.20% -11.30% -9.84% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.46 -$2.51 million ($0.55) -0.85 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexco Resource.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alexco Resource and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexco Resource currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 591.49%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Alexco Resource on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

