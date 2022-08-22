Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 9,189 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $509.31. 21,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,986. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.64. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.