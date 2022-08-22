Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $178.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,248. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

