Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FISV traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.82. 44,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,669. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

