Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,720 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

MA stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.02. 31,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,492. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.