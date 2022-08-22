Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 91,879 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,879 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 620,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,899,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,898,000 after purchasing an additional 309,064 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $64.66. 123,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

