Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 281.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,689 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $46.42. 22,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.539 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

